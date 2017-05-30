Travis High seniors make a special trip back to elementary school

Travis High seniors roam the halls of their former elementary schools. (KXAN Photo)
Travis High seniors roam the halls of their former elementary schools. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Soon-to-be-graduates of Austin’s Travis High School donned their caps and gowns early in an effort to encourage young minds to commit to their education.

On Tuesday, the seniors visited their former elementary schools and walked the halls to inspire students to reach their goals. It’s a tradition that even the seniors remember.

“I remember looking up to the older kids and being like, ‘that’s going to be me one day, but it’s so far away,'” says senior Brianna Cruz.

Austin ISD graduations begin Tuesday. Most of the ceremonies will be at the Frank Erwin Center.

