GREENVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Three people are confirmed dead in a shooting at a Nissan dealership northeast of Dallas.

NBCDFW reports the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at the dealership on Interstate 30 near Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville.

Deputies and Greenville police officers are at the scene of the shooting.

Three people dead after shooting at Nissan dealership in Greenville, Hunt County. Does NOT appear to be workplace shooting. pic.twitter.com/rzCUA4rxwH — Homa Bash (@HomaBashNBC5) May 31, 2017