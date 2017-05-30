‘Security Incident’ forces lockdown at JBSA-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Officials are mum about what prompted a lockdown and call for people to stay away from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Tuesday.
The military base’s Twitter account first made known to the public at 11:02 a.m. that a ‘security incident’ was taking place, urging people to stay indoors.
Five minutes later, at 11:07 a.m. people on base were told to stay away from Arnold Hall.
Nearly an hour later, several buildings were noted as seeing activity from the incident.
At 12:48 p.m. the incident ended.
It’s not known what happened and authorities have been tight lipped about the incident.
This is a developing story and expected to be updated.