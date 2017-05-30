‘Security Incident’ forces lockdown at JBSA-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Officials are mum about what prompted a lockdown and call for people to stay away from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Tuesday.

The military base’s Twitter account first made known to the public at 11:02 a.m. that a ‘security incident’ was taking place, urging people to stay indoors.

JBSA-Lackland is currently undergoing a security incident and directs all personnel to stay inside their current location. More info to come — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

Five minutes later, at 11:07 a.m. people on base were told to stay away from Arnold Hall.

There has been an incident at JBSA-Lackland

Request everyone stay away from Arnold Hall area. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

Nearly an hour later, several buildings were noted as seeing activity from the incident.

JBSA-Lackland undergoing security incident all personnel stay away from bldgs 5406, 5506, 5408, 5612, 5616, 5706 & 5725 until further notice — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

At 12:48 p.m. the incident ended.

The security incident at JBSA-Lackland has been resolved & the lock down has been lifted. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017

It’s not known what happened and authorities have been tight lipped about the incident.

This is a developing story and expected to be updated.