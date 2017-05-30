‘Security Incident’ forces lockdown at JBSA-Lackland

KXAN staff Published: Updated:
JBSA, Texas - The Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Visitor Control Center is located at the entrance to the location's main gate at the intersection of FM 78 and Pat Booker Road in Universal City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joel Martinez/Released)
JBSA, Texas - The Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Visitor Control Center is located at the entrance to the location's main gate at the intersection of FM 78 and Pat Booker Road in Universal City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joel Martinez/Released)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Officials are mum about what prompted a lockdown and call for people to stay away from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Tuesday.

The military base’s Twitter account first made known to the public at 11:02 a.m. that a ‘security incident’ was taking place, urging people to stay indoors.

Five minutes later, at 11:07 a.m. people on base were told to stay away from Arnold Hall.

Nearly an hour later, several buildings were noted as seeing activity from the incident.

At 12:48 p.m. the incident ended.

It’s not known what happened and authorities have been tight lipped about the incident.

This is a developing story and expected to be updated.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s