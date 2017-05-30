Scuba divers scoop for lake trash after Memorial Day festivities

KXAN Staff Published:
Lake Travis on Memorial Day 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Lake Travis on Memorial Day 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While most of the people who visit Lake Travis are spending time soaking in the sun, some local scuba divers spend their time below the surface.

On Memorial Day, a team of Lake Travis Scuba customers suited up to see what trash and treasures they could find in the murky waters. The owner of Lake Travis Scuba says people should have fun, but also be responsible about cleaning up after themselves.

“Just like people enjoy using the hike and bike trails and they want to see the trails beautiful, clean and trash-free,” says Lake Travis Scuba operator Robert Weiss, “We want to see the bottom of the lake trash-free as well.”

Eight divers loaded up about eight to 10 bags full of trash. They also found about 30 pair of sunglasses, a cellphone (probably doesn’t work anymore!), jewelry and several boat anchors.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s