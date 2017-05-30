Scuba divers scoop for lake trash after Memorial Day festivities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While most of the people who visit Lake Travis are spending time soaking in the sun, some local scuba divers spend their time below the surface.

On Memorial Day, a team of Lake Travis Scuba customers suited up to see what trash and treasures they could find in the murky waters. The owner of Lake Travis Scuba says people should have fun, but also be responsible about cleaning up after themselves.

“Just like people enjoy using the hike and bike trails and they want to see the trails beautiful, clean and trash-free,” says Lake Travis Scuba operator Robert Weiss, “We want to see the bottom of the lake trash-free as well.”

Eight divers loaded up about eight to 10 bags full of trash. They also found about 30 pair of sunglasses, a cellphone (probably doesn’t work anymore!), jewelry and several boat anchors.