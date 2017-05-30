Rosedale student overcomes odds, graduates from high school

Fredrick Gray is graduating from Rosedale School. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For Patricia Gray, her son graduating from high school is a major milestone. While most parents would say that about their child, for Patricia, she was worried that this day wasn’t even possible.

Fredrick Gray is autistic. He is one of eight students graduating from Austin’s Rosedale School, a school focused on educating students who have behavioral issues or serious medical conditions.

“Fredrick’s all prepared and ready. Mommy’s trying to catch up,” says Patricia as she prepares for her son’s graduation. “I’ve always been very, very proud of the fact that once he makes up his mind about something, he usually does it.”

This year will be Principal Elizabeth Dickey’s ninth year congratulating students walking across the stage, this year is also different than in year’s past. “Until this year, we have lost at least one student every year because of medical issues,” says Dickey. “And so when we say that these students are medically fragile, it’s really serious.”

Rosedale’s graduation is set for Monday afternoon at the Frank Erwin Center.  

