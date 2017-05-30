Police: Boy films father abusing 2-year-old brother who has cerebral palsy

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A father is accused of violently shaking and hitting his 2-year-old son in Leander. The allegations came to light after the toddler’s older brother took video of the alleged abuse and reported the incident to his middle school.

The father, Alejandro Gonzalez, 48, is charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

On May 23, deputies were called to Wiley Middle School for a child abuse outcry from a student. A deputy met with a sixth-grade student who said his 2-year-old brother was being physically abused by their father at their home on Snelling Drive in Leander.

The older brother told deputies the abuse happened on multiple occasions, with the most recent being on May 22, the night before the outcry. Gonzalez is accused of grabbing the 2-year-old by his hair and violently shaking him while he was bound in his high-chair being fed by his father.

The victim’s older brother told deputies the 2-year-old has cerebral palsy, a muscular disorder that causes difficulty chewing or swallowing food.

Gonzalez is accused of shaking the toddler because he wouldn’t eat. The victim’s older brother secretly took video of the alleged abuse and sent it to his sister.

Deputies watched the video, confirming the account of the sixth grader. Photos of the toddler showed bruises and red marks on his body, allegedly caused by Gonzalez hitting the boy with a belt and flyswatter.

Gonzalez was booked into the Williamson County Jail on May 26 where he remains. Bond has been set at $100,000.