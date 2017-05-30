Man in his 20s critically injured, possibly ejected in south Austin crash

By Published: Updated:
Man critically injured, possibly ejected in crash on William Cannon Blvd. on May 30, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)
Man critically injured, possibly ejected in crash on William Cannon Blvd. on May 30, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s was taken to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after possibly being ejected from a vehicle during a crash, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to the 800 block of E. William Cannon Blvd., just west of Interstate 35, at 9:17 p.m.

Austin police say William Cannon is closed in both directions near the scene of the crash as they investigate the collision.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

