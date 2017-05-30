Man in his 20s critically injured, possibly ejected in south Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s was taken to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after possibly being ejected from a vehicle during a crash, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to the 800 block of E. William Cannon Blvd., just west of Interstate 35, at 9:17 p.m.

Austin police say William Cannon is closed in both directions near the scene of the crash as they investigate the collision.

