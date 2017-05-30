Longhorn signee Reese Leitao allowed in Texas program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football signee Reese Leitao will be joining the Longhorn football program this year.

“After considerable reflection, I have decided to allow him to be a part of our program,” said Texas Athletic Director Mike Perrin in a statement sent by UT.

In February, Leitao was arrested on a felony drug possession charge, but charges were reduced to a misdemeanor last week. Police say Leitao, who is from Jenks, Okla., was found with 20 Xanax pills and $1,300 during a search at his high school.

Perrin goes on to say that he came to the decision to include Leitao after he spoke with people who knew the teenager “as a person both on and off the field.” Perrin believes the incoming Longhorn has a “history of good character and behavior who made a poor decision.”

Perrin added in his statement that he recently met with the Leitao family.

“He has taken ownership of his mistake and the consequences that come with it. He understands that he will, strongly, be held to a very high standard of behavior at The University of Texas. He committed to me that he will take this negative action and turn it into a positive outcome. Reese is determined to make this situation a turning point in his life and not an event that defines his character.”