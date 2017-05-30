Former The Bachelorette contestant found dead in south Austin

Michael Nance on his YouTube page. (via YouTube)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A contestant who was on Season 8 of The Bachelorette was found dead in Austin early Monday morning, TMZ reports.

The Austin Police Department says on Monday around 2:10 a.m., they were called to the 300 block of W. Mary Street for an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they found the body of 31-year-old Michael Nance.

Police say Nance’s death is not suspicious at this time but an autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

Nance was originally on Emily Maynard’s season in 2012. Maynard posted on Twitter regarding Nance’s death, saying he was a “kind heart with so much talent.”

Others in The Bachelor world also took to social media to express their condolences.

