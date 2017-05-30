Father arrested, accused of killing 2-year-old child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 23-year-old man is in jail, accused of killing his 2-year-old son.

Raymundo Silva-Salas was booked into the Travis County Jail on May 25 and charged with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury or serious mental deficiency.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, May 24, just before 5 p.m., the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15000 block of Hyson Crossing near Pflugerville after receiving a 911 call stating the child, identified as Logan Silva, was not breathing. The child’s mother says she was out grocery shopping when Silva-Salas called her and said Logan was “coughing and choking.” She said she then called 911 while rushing home.

Doctors at Dell Children’s Medical Center told authorities the child was “already brain dead” when they conducted a scan of his brain a few hours after he was brought to the hospital, the affidavit continued. The child died the following day. Court documents show the toddler had an injury to the left side of his head as well as bruises to both sides of his abdomen. Medical personnel believe his injuries were consistent with being shaken.

When detectives spoke to the father, he claimed Logan was running toward him from the kitchen and when he picked him up he noticed he was breathing hard. Silva-Salas said the child then fainted so he placed him on the coach. He initially told authorities he saw his son next to an aerosol can of flying insect killer but it was not known if he had ingested any of the spray.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says they are aware of the case and working to release more information.

Records show Silva-Salas also has multiple previous traffic violations including a DWI charge in 2010 and is on an immigration detainer.

