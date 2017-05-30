Campaign started to take down landmark Sam Houston statue in Houston

HOUSTON (KPRC) — The Sam Houston statue has been at Houston’s Hermann Park since 1925, but a group that calls itself Texas Antifa has started a campaign to take down this and any other landmark that bears the name Sam Houston.

The statue has been a site to see for nearly a century and for some people, it’s a site they want to see for years to come.

On Thursday, the group posted on its Facebook page saying, “Texans agree the disgusting idols of America’s dark days of slavery must be removed to bring internal peace to our country.”

The group also suggested Mayor Sylvester Turner should back the removal of the statue, because of his ethnicity and political affiliation.

When Turner was asked if he should be in favor of the statue’s removal, he said the thought hadn’t even crossed his mind.

“It’s not even on my agenda. I haven’t even given it any thought,” Turner said.

When Sam Houston was a senator in the 1800s, he repeatedly voted against the spread of slavery to new territories of the United States. He was also ousted as governor of Texas for refusing to align himself with the Confederacy.

