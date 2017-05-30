Baylor adds officers, counselors amid sex assault lawsuits

Associated Press Published:
Baylor University (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)
Baylor University (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

WACO, Texas (AP) — The outgoing president of Baylor University says additional police officers have been hired and the number of campus counselors doubled as the school works to improve its response to sexual assault complaints.

Interim President David Garland also says in a column in the Waco Tribune-Herald that additional staff has been added to the Title IX office, allowing it to more quickly conduct investigations into sexual violence.

Title IX rules guard against sexual discrimination and violence.

The changes come as more than a dozen women have sued Baylor alleging that the Baptist school ignored or mishandled their claims of assault.

Linda Livingstone was named in April as the university’s new president and assumes her duties Thursday.

Livingstone previously said that she’s met with assault victims and that’s better informed her understanding of the issue.
——
Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s