AISD High School graduation week gets underway

AISD logo, Austin ISD (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is holding 14 high graduation ceremonies this week.

The district says all but one of the ceremonies will be at the Frank Erwin Center on Red River Street. The Rosedale graduation will happen Tuesday at  2 p.m. at the campus in Central Austin.

The schedule for the ceremonies at the Erwin Center is:

Wednesday, May 31

11 a.m. – Eastside Memorial/International High School

2 p.m. – Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders

4:30 p.m. – Reagan Early College High School

7 p.m. – Garza Independence High School

Thursday, June 1

10 a.m. – McCallum High School

1 p.m. –  Travis Early College High School/Travis Graduation Prep Academy

4 p.m. – Crockett High School

7 p.m. – Bowie High School

Friday, June 2

10 a.m. – LBJ Early College High School/Liberal Arts and Science Academy

1 p.m. – Anderson High School

4 p.m. – Lanier High School/Lanier Graduation Prep Academy

7 p.m. – Austin High School

Saturday, June 3

9 a.m. – Akins High School

Since parking is limited at the Erwin Center, AISD is offering a free shuttle service for graduates and their families. The district says the buses will run for two hours before each ceremony starts. The pickups will be at several locations around Austin.

If you can’t make it to one of the ceremonies, the ones being held at the Erwin Center will be live streamed on AISD’s website.

