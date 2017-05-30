$2.7 million of cocaine found during Fayette County traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner Lobos uncovered $2.7 million worth of cocaine in a hidden pickup truck compartment.

At around 1 p.m. on Friday, May 26, Thumann pulled over the driver, 34-year-old Juan Vasquez of Laredo, around the 660 mile marker on Interstate 10 near Flatonia.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said he saw many indicators of criminal activity after speaking with the driver, believing Vasquez was trafficking narcotics from Mexico to Houston.

The driver let Thumann search the truck and Lobos began to sweep the outside of the truck. Lobos then “alerted” Thumann to the presence of narcotics, revealing an aftermarket electrical compartment in the rear wall of the truck.

Around 27 kilograms — or 60 pounds — of cocaine were removed from the compartment. What is believed to be Fentanyl was also packaged with the cocaine. Deputies say the street value of the Fentanyl, described as an extremely dangerous and fatal substance, is unknown. The bundles were sealed and taken to the Drug Enforcement Agency lab for analysis.

Vasquez was arrested and taken to the county justice center. His bond has been set at $2 million.