Seton monitoring ‘suspicious activity’ on hospital computer network

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people contacted KXAN Monday about concerns the Seton hospital network of computer systems may be compromised.

Internal emails sent out to employees of Seton Medical Centers across the area alerted staff of connectivity issues, and instructed them not to use Seton applications because the network is “not stable.”

We reached out to representatives of Seton and its parent company Ascension to address the issue.

Representatives of Ascension released this statement:

“We recently identified suspicious activity within our network, and are currently monitoring the situation. We have not identified any patient safety issues and no devices have been reported as encrypted by ransomware. We have proactively set up safety precautions to ensure all our assets are protected.” — Shahreen Abedin, JD, Seton Healthcare Family

Providence Healthcare Network

Public Relations Interim Director

Representatives of the hospital network have not yet responded to our inquiries about hospital staff completing medical records by hand, what the connectivity issue means for the discharge process, and how long precautionary measures are expected to be in place.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas spoke with several patients today about the impact they believe it’s had on their care. Tune in to KXAN News at 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. for live reports.