San Marcos park rangers enforcing new river rules on busy weekend

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Memorial Day is historically one of the busiest days on the San Marcos River. In hopes of eliminating overcrowding at public parks, the City of San Marcos is implementing new rules which are being enforced for the first time over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The new park rules were approved by the city council May 2. The city says San Marcos Park Rangers, San Marcos Police and Marshals are all stepping up patrols for the holiday. Some of the new rules prohibit charcoal and wood grills, personal tables and limit propane grills and shelters to one each per city-installed fixed picnic table.

“We’re trying to give people space to enjoy the river,” San Marcos Parks Operation Manager Bert Stratemann told KXAN in February. “It would be a little more enjoyable if it wasn’t so crowded. We want to be able to get our safety personnel to the river. We want to be able to help and maintain and be able to clean up in the park.”

