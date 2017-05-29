Gov. Abbott signs ridesharing bill, paving way for Uber, Lyft to return to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Abbott signed House Bill 100 into law Monday morning, clearing the road for ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft to return to Austin.

The bill supersedes Austin’s fingerprinting requirement for ride-hailing companies. Uber and Lyft stopped operating in the city more than a year ago, after Austinites voted to require fingerprinting as part of background checks for drivers. The new statewide law requires annual background checks, but not fingerprinting.

The Texas Senate approved the bill 21-9 on May 17. Initially, the vote was 20-10, but Sen. Van Taylor, R-Plano, went back and voted for House Bill 100 so the Senate could have a two-thirds vote, which means the law went into effect immediately when the governor signed it.