Gov. Abbott signs ridesharing bill, paving way for Uber, Lyft to return to Austin

By Published: Updated:
Gov. Greg Abbott signs House Bill 100 into law on May 29, 2017, paving the way for Uber and Lyft to return to Austin. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Gov. Greg Abbott signs House Bill 100 into law on May 29, 2017, paving the way for Uber and Lyft to return to Austin. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Abbott signed House Bill 100 into law Monday morning, clearing the road for ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft to return to Austin.

The bill supersedes Austin’s fingerprinting requirement for ride-hailing companies. Uber and Lyft stopped operating in the city more than a year ago, after Austinites voted to require fingerprinting as part of background checks for drivers. The new statewide law requires annual background checks, but not fingerprinting.

The Texas Senate approved the bill 21-9 on May 17. Initially, the vote was 20-10, but Sen. Van Taylor, R-Plano, went back and voted for House Bill 100 so the Senate could have a two-thirds vote, which means the law went into effect immediately when the governor signed it.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s