CapTex triathlon draws thousands to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of athletes from around the world took part in the Life Time Tri Capitol of Texas Triathlon in Austin Monday morning.

It began around 6:45 a.m. as athletes dove into Lady Bird Lake at Vic Mathis Shores. The swim was followed by a bike ride up Congress Avenue to the Capitol, ending with a loop along Cesar Chavez Street. The triathlon ended with a run looping through West Riverside, Butler Park, Barton Springs Road and finished at Vic Mathis Shores.

Here’s a link for road closures. Here’s a link for detours. Roads are expected to be reopened by 3 p.m. at the latest.