APD: Mopac shutdown at Wells Branch after crash sends man to hospital

KXAN Staff Published:
FILE - Austin Police Department APD Logo

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin Police shut down all northbound lanes of Mopac at Wells Branch Monday morning while they investigate a crash that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say it looks like the man had car trouble and was checking out his car when another driver hit him around 1:20 a.m. The driver did stay on scene.

All drivers are being diverted at the Wells Branch exit. Austin-Travis County EMS says the man was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with potentially critical injuries.

This is a developing story.

