APD: Man threatens to stab officers during SWAT standoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man is in custody after a standoff at a northwest Austin apartment complex Sunday night.

A family member called 911 at 9:22 p.m. saying the man was holding a knife and threatening to stab 3 family members inside the apartment at the Verandah at Grandview Hills on FM 620. As officers arrived at the complex, the 911 caller said the man threatened to stab officers. Officers were able to make contact with the man and get the family members outside safely. However, the man refused to come out.

A SWAT unit was called out at 11:30 p.m. and tried several times to contact the man before he complied with their commands. Police say the man was taken into custody around 1 a.m.

Officers are talking to family members before deciding on what charges the man will face. A police spokeswoman did not know what the man’s relationship with the family members is. She also did not know if the man lived in the apartment unit or what officers found when they went inside.

The unit was on an upper floor of the complex. People in surrounding units were evacuated briefly during the SWAT standoff.