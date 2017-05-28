VIDEO: Camp Mabry honors the past with WWII reenactments

Frank Martinez, KXAN photojournalist Published: Updated:
WWII reenactment at Camp Mabry on May 28, 2017. (KXAN/Frank Martinez)
WWII reenactment at Camp Mabry on May 28, 2017. (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This Memorial Day weekend, Camp Mabry put on four World War II reenactments, honoring the sacrifice of members of the military who gave their lives in service to our country.

KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez brings you the sights and sounds in the video above.

The program featured members of the Texas Military Forces Living History Detachment wearing the same uniforms and equipment used by American GIs in the European Theater World War II, as well as those of their German opponents.

Visitors were able to see tents, radio equipment, GI baseball gloves, mess kits and vehicles such as an M4 Sherman Tank, M3 Halftrack, German Hetzer tank destroyer and Jeeps.

To learn more about Texas military history, visit the Brig. Gen. John C.L. Scribner Texas Military Forces Museum at Camp Mabry.

