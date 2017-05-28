Small plane crashes in Lakeway, no one hurt

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) – A small plane crashed early Sunday afternoon after landing south-to-north at Lakeway Airpark, said Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, was not hurt, he said.

Just before 12:45 p.m., the plane – a Mooney 201 with four seats and a single engine – ran off the north end of the runway, through a golf driving range and across the 500 block of Flamingo Boulevard before striking a rock mailbox and a tree, Radford said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration were sending crews to assist in the investigation soon after the call came in, he said.