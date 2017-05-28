Small plane crashes in Lakeway, no one hurt

By Published:
The plane -- a Mooney 201 -- ran across Flamingo Boulevard and struck a rock mailbox and a tree in Lakeway on Sunday, May 28, 2017. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) – A small plane crashed early Sunday afternoon after landing south-to-north at Lakeway Airpark, said Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, was not hurt, he said.

Just before 12:45 p.m., the plane – a Mooney 201 with four seats and a single engine – ran off the north end of the runway, through a golf driving range and across the 500 block of Flamingo Boulevard before striking a rock mailbox and a tree, Radford said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration were sending crews to assist in the investigation soon after the call came in, he said.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s