New Mexico group joins Austin organizers in protest against SB4

By Published:
Various city and county officials supporting litigation against SB4 on May 16, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of 60 organizers from New Mexico are meeting with Austin families at the State Capitol Sunday morning to protest SB4, also known as the sanctuary cities bill.

The New Mexico chapter of the immigration advocacy group, United We Dream is expected to come to Austin before the protest to meet with members across Texas. Since both states have had a long history of fighting beside each other, the non partisan group hopes to continue the close ties to uplift the groundwork of the recent legislation.

After the meeting, the organizers will protest in opposition of the bill at the state State Capitol in the afternoon.

In Sept., SB4 will ban sanctuary cities in Texas and will require local government and law enforcement to follow all federal immigration laws and detainer requests.

