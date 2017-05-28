Memorial Day honor flight gives veterans a chance to visit Washington D.C.

By Published:
Veterans prepare to go to Washington D.C. for the Memorial Day honor flight, May 28, 2017. (KXAN Photo / Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Memorial Day honor flight departed for Washington D.C. from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just before noon on Sunday.

The flight is sending off 25 Purple Heart veterans to the nation’s capital to visit the memorials built in their honor. Veterans and family members were welcomed by a procession from the TSA Guard and the Austin Police Department Bag Pipes and Drum Corps.

During the trip, the veterans are invited to the 149th National Memorial Day Observance. President Donald Trump will be at the event to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The flight will make landing at the Ronald Reagan National Airport shortly after 4 and the veterans will return back to Austin Monday night.

As a nonprofit, Honor Flight Austin serves veterans living in Austin and surrounding counties by sending members to take the unique trip to visit their war memorials.

Out of a total of 43 flights, this is Austin Honor Flight’s 3rd departure of 2017.

 

