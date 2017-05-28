Lightning strikes east Austin house, starts attic fire

A lightning strike caused a fire at this house on Mason Avenue in east Austin on Sunday, May 28, 2017. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday night’s storms left one family with a damaged home after lightning struck it and sparked a fire in the attic, said the Austin Fire Department.

It happened at about 7:25 p.m. on Mason Avenue near 12th Street and Springdale Road in east Austin.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire shooting through the attic, they said. Crews were able to put it out within 15 minutes of the first 911 call.

Investigators estimate the fire caused about $120,000 in damage. There were no injuries, but the fire displaced three people from that house.

AFD said lightning also may be behind at least two other house fires across the city as storms rolled in.

