‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak speaks at local academy’s inaugural graduation

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A local academy got a unique commencement address Saturday afternoon from a popular game show host.

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak delivered the commencement speech at the Founders Classical Academy of Leander’s inaugural graduation Saturday morning in Leander.

His visit to Central Texas to deliver this speech may seem surprising, but Sajak serves as vice chairman on the board of trustees of Hillsdale College, which provides curriculum and teacher training support to the academy in Leander as well as other classical schools around the country.

In his speech, Sajak sought to challenge and inspire the graduating class of liberal arts and science students, but he also had some fun.

“This being a solemn and serious occasion,” he said, “let me begin by saying, ‘Wow! This is cool, isn’t it?’ I mean, it really is.”

And then he took out his phone and asked those assembled if he could take a selfie with them in the background behind him.

The commencement also featured speeches by the academy’s headmaster Dr. Kathleen O’Toole and Dr. Larry P. Arnn, president of Hillsdale College.

The Founders Classical Academy says its mission “is to train the minds and improve the hearts of young men and women through a rigorous, classical education in the liberal arts and sciences, with instruction in good character and civic virtue.”