Man, juvenile arrested in New Braunfels aggravated robbery

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The New Braunfels Police Department have arrested two people in connection to an aggravated robbery on May 19.

With assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Gang Offender Narcotics Enforcement and the Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force, authorities had an arrest warrant out for 18-year-old Jaden Darnell Gage and detained a 16-year-old juvenile on Friday.

Police believe the suspects were connected the robbery of a Walgreen’s pharmacy in the 1100 block of Business 35 South.

According to police, Gage and the juvenile allegedly entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk and left the scene.

Police arrested Gage in his San Antonio home and was taken to the Comal County Jail on a $250,000 bond. The juvenile was detained at his home in Kirby, Texas and was taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

Both have been charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.

The case remains under investigation.