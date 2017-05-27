Man, juvenile arrested in New Braunfels aggravated robbery

By Published:
18-year-old Jaden Darnell Gage of San Antonio was charged for aggravated robbery of a New Braunfels Walgreens May 19. (New Braunfels Police Department Photo)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The New Braunfels Police Department have arrested two people in connection to an aggravated robbery on May 19.

With assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Gang Offender Narcotics Enforcement and the Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force, authorities had an arrest warrant out for 18-year-old Jaden Darnell Gage and detained a 16-year-old juvenile on Friday.

Police believe the suspects were connected the robbery of a Walgreen’s pharmacy in the 1100 block of Business 35 South.

According to police, Gage and the juvenile allegedly entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk and left the scene.

Police arrested Gage in his San Antonio home and was taken to the Comal County Jail on a $250,000 bond. The juvenile was detained at his home in Kirby, Texas and was taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

Both have been charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.

The case remains under investigation.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s