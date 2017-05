AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a body found in North Austin Saturday morning.

According to police, the body was found along the frontage road of Interstate 35, near Parmer Lane.

Police have closed off access to the frontage road, allowing drivers to take a detour on Parmer Lane.

Authorities believe the body found is that of a transient and do not believe it is suspicious.

The scene remains under investigation.