Williamson Co. DA launches tipline for new evidence in Greg Kelley case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Williamson County District Attorney’s Office is launching a tipline to collect more information and evidence about what happened in the Greg Kelley case.

Tipsters can call 512-943-1299 or email kelleycaseinfo@wilco.org. District Attorney Shawn Dick says he has already received a couple of tips relevant to the investigation and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

Thursday, KXAN reported the case against Kelley was re-opened after the defense provided evidence one of Kelley’s friends sexually assaulted a four-year-old boy at an in-home day care.

Kelley was convicted of the crime in 2014 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Friday his attorney told us the case was woefully under-investigated.

Keith Hampton says he doesn’t understand why Cedar Park police didn’t take a closer look at the friend. He claims that person was the only teenager living at the home day care at the time of the sexual assault.

“The mystery to me is why they never prosecuted him, because they did have evidence that he was the culprit,” Hampton said.

Cedar Park police wouldn’t comment directly on these allegations, but KXAN has obtained a letter written by Police Chief Sean Mannix shortly after Kelley was convicted.

It defends the investigation and explains why no other suspects were sought out.

He says detectives stayed focused on Kelley because that’s how a proper investigation is conducted when the perpetrator is known to the victim and is positively named and identified. He went onto say when a small child makes an honest outcry that someone molested them and names their known attacker, it would be gross incompetence to try to take them down a different path.