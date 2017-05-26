VIDEO: Woman threatening ‘suicide by cop’ saved by Williamson County deputies

Related Coverage Armed woman who caused Coupland ISD lockdown taken down with non-lethal rounds

COUPLAND, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has released video showing several of his deputies responding to a woman who threatened suicide by cop on May 19 and demonstrated “extreme restraint and professionalism” in handling the situation.

According to Sheriff Chody, the deputies responded to the call and began to talk to the woman, who is in her 50s, who eventually exited her home with a suicide note in one hand and a gun in the other. The video shows the patrol cars parked along the street but the deputies are out of view.

Upon seeing the gun, deputies, who can be heard on the video saying “We don’t want to hurt her,” began issuing verbal commands that she ignored several times. “Deputies were forced to put themselves in danger and use non-lethal force on the woman,” Chody’s memo states.

After the deputies took control of the situation and had the woman in custody, her suicide note was retrieved. It said:

Please forgive me, all of you. Especially the police officer who shot me, it wasn’t your fault, it was what I planned and wanted. You are innocent and cleansed by the blood of Jesus Christ.”

Chody said he hopes the woman gets the help she needs and commends his deputies for following protocol and choosing the less lethal option.

“There will still be those even after seeing the video who will Monday morning quarterback the actions of the deputies involved,” Chody said. “To you I say, come for a ride out with our shifts and make qualified statements after you gain some first-hand knowledge.”

The woman was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.