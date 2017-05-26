VIDEO: Nearly $10K in property stolen from 2 San Marcos hardware stores

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police are looking for four suspects they say broke into two hardware stores Thursday night in San Marcos.

Hoffman’s Supply and Power Haus Equipment, both locally owned, were hit by burglars.

Surveillance video provided by one of the stores shows a crowbar was used to pop the door open. The suspects are seen grabbing items from the shelves and putting them by the door. Another man then puts something onto a car.

“We’ve put literally everything that we have in this business and for something like that to get taken out from under us is really frustrating and it’s hard to maintain positivity and not become cynical of the people that we share this community with,” the owner of Power Haus Equipment, Michael Melton, said.

Police report about $8,000 worth of property was stolen from Power Haus and about $1,500 was stolen from Hoffman’s.