AUSTIN (KXAN) — A flash came across the sky as Aaron Olmsted made his way back to his Bastrop home from the Austin airport.

“We were basically the only ones on the road last night and it just fell right in front of us. It was real quick,” says Olmstead. “I didn’t know if it were space junk or a meteor because it exploded at the end. It almost did a firework thing at the very end.”

