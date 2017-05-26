Texas teacher gives student ‘Most Likely to Become a Terrorist’ award

KPRC Published: Updated:
A "Most likely to become a terrorist" award given to a Houston-area student by her teacher (KPRC Photo)
A "Most likely to become a terrorist" award given to a Houston-area student by her teacher (KPRC Photo)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KPRC) — Thirteen-year-old Lizeth Villanueva was awarded “Most Likely to Become a Terrorist” by her junior high school teacher near Houston.

The teacher had told students the awards were meant to be funny, but Lizeth didn’t see it that way, and neither did her mom who said her daughter was very hurt.

“A terrorist is a really big thing, just like what happened two or three days ago with Ariana Grande at her concert — and they’re joking around with this, that’s not something to joke around with,” Lizeth told KPRC.

Her mother, Ena Hernandez, says she’ll never forget this.

The Channelview Independent School District, located several miles east of downtown Houston, said the awards were led by the teacher and district didn’t know.

They released a statement apologizing “for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards.”

School district officials also said, “The teachers involved in this matter have been disciplined according to district policy and the incident is still under investigation.”

Read the full statement at Click2Houston.com. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s