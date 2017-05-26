Texas House speaker refuses to negotiate compromise on ‘bathroom bill’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas House Speaker Joe Straus said Friday evening that the House will not negotiate with the Senate on a compromise for the proposed “bathroom bill.”

“As far as I’m concerned, it was enough. We will go no further. This is the right thing to do in order to protect our economy from billions of dollars in losses and more importantly to protect the safety of some very vulnerable young Texans,” Straus said.

The House amended Senate Bill 2078 with language that would require school districts to provide single-occupancy bathrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities for students who don’t want to use the ones associated with their biological sex, the Texas Tribune reported.

The House wanted the bathroom bill to be limited to schools, while the Senate favored expansion to all public buildings, even overriding city ordinances.

KXAN’s Phil Prazan will be at a planned press conference by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick at 7:30 p.m. and provide updates on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10.