Texas could make play for NASCAR all-star and finale races

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawmakers have given Texas Motor Speedway a big helping hand if the state’s premier stock-car track wants to lobby for NASCAR’s All-Star race and season-ending championship.

The Texas Legislature approved a bill Thursday that makes those two races eligible for the state’s Major Events Reimbursement Program. It’s the same fund that’s used to help attract big events such as the Super Bowl, the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four and Formula One’s U.S. Grand Prix.

Supporters say the two NASCAR events, at the speedway in Fort Worth, would fit right in.

NASCAR has already set its 2018 schedule with the All-Star race in May in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the championship finale set for Homestead, Florida, in November.