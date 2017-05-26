Teens accused of violent carjacking spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 17-year-old along with four juveniles are being linked to nearly half a dozen violent robberies throughout Austin. According to an arrest warrant, in the span of three weeks this month, Bladimir Vargas-Perez worked with the other teenagers to carjack five people.

The spree started on May 9 when a victim said he was getting out of his Ford Escape around 2:23 a.m. to go to his apartment located at 701 W. Longspur Blvd. in Austin. As he was walking, four Hispanic males surrounded him and one of the suspects said, “Give me your keys.” When the victim told the suspects “no,” he said the suspects beat him up. According to the court documents, during the assault, the victim dropped his car keys and cellphone, which the suspects grabbed.

The victim said the suspects jumped in his vehicle and took off. His Ford Escape was found two days later along Farm to Market 535 in Cedar Creek. Police say Vargas-Perez’s fingerprints, as well as two other juveniles, were found inside the Escape.

Between May 9 and May 23, police say the suspects carjacked five different people. In all of the cases, the victims were in the process of getting out of their car and headed inside their home.

Police caught up with Vargas-Perez on May 23. According to the warrant, he and several other juveniles were inside a vehicle that came back as stolen. When the officer tried to get to the stolen vehicle, all of the suspects inside jumped out and started running away. After jumping several fences, the officer was able to apprehend Vargas-Perez, police say.

Records show Vargas-Perez is enrolled in the 11th grade at Cedar Creek High School. One of the juvenile suspects attends the same school, where he is listed as a sophomore. A third suspect is a student at Travis High school and the fourth suspect is Vargas-Perez’ cousin.

