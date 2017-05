AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fight that broke out between two groups in southeast Austin ended up with one person shot and another being stabbed.

Austin police say officers responded to the 4900 block of Scarsdale Drive just before 11:30 a.m. When they got there, they learned that the person who suffered a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities are looking in the area for other people who might have involved.