Make Cold Brew in Your Home and Support a Good Cause

By Published:
FARA COFFEE
FARA COFFEE

Kelli Kennedy of Fara Coffee joined us to demonstrate how easy it is to make cold brew in your home and support a good cause in the process! Fara Coffee produces 100% shade grown Arabica beans on their farms in Matagalpa, Nicaragua. The beans are then craft-roasted right here in Austin. The proceeds from the sales go towards the Fara Foundation, a nonprofit that works to improve the lives of the farmers and their families in Matagalpa in four areas: education, healthcare, food assistance, eldercare. Pick up a bag today! You can find a location near you that sells Fara Coffee by visiting them online at faracoffee.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Fara Coffee. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

