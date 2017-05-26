Mabel Davis pool closed due to water leak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Families who were planning to head to Mabel Davis Municipal Pool for the holiday weekend will have to find another place to cool off.

On Friday afternoon, Austin Parks and Recreation said Mabel Davis pool, which is located in southeast Austin, won’t open on Saturday, May 27 due to a water leak. The “large loss of water” was discovered as crews were preparing the pool for the season earlier this week.

Crews are currently working to determine the cause of the current leak and potential repair options. The department says depending on the repairs needed, they may or may not have the funding to make the necessary repairs.

Before the summer pool season even started, the department decided to shut down Govalle, Shipe and Givens pools for repairs that were deemed “critical.” The Givens pool was leaking more than 50,000 gallons of water every day through cracks in the pool wall. The city expects that pool to reopen next summer. According to a city memorandum, the money needed to make the repairs to Givens will deplete the funds needed for any future repairs for the 2018 season.

Both Shipe and Govalle pools are in need of critical repairs, but will be completely remodeled for the 2018 swim season. The city says they could not justify pouring thousands of dollars into repairs for facilities already scheduled to be redone. Each pool has more than $3 million in one-time allocated funds to make improvements.

For a list of all the pools in Austin and their operating hours, click here.