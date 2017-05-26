High-risk sex offender from Austin captured in San Antonio

Related Coverage High-risk sex offender from Austin added to Most Wanted list

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin sex offender who was added to the state’s 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list earlier this week has been located.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Everett Cole Rainey was arrested on May 23 in San Antonio, the same day he was added to the Top 10 list. Authorities say after receiving a tip on Rainey’s whereabouts, they found him at a bus station in west San Antonio.

Rainey, a high-risk sex offender, was wanted for failing to comply with his probation and sex offender requirements. In October 2011, Rainey was convicted of a 2009 aggravated sexual assault of a teenager in Caldwell County. According to the San Marcos Mercury, Rainey, along with four other men, gang raped the girl during a party in the Maxwell-area.

DPS records show Rainey was sentenced to 10 years probation in the case. He started registering as a sex offender in 2010 and was expected to register as a sex offender the rest of his life. The last time Rainey registered was with the Austin Police Department in the fall of 2016.