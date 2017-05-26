High-risk sex offender from Austin captured in San Antonio

By Published:
Everett Cole Rainey - captured in San Antonio. (DPS)
Everett Cole Rainey - captured in San Antonio. (DPS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin sex offender who was added to the state’s 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list earlier this week has been located.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Everett Cole Rainey was arrested on May 23 in San Antonio, the same day he was added to the Top 10 list. Authorities say after receiving a tip on Rainey’s whereabouts, they found him at a bus station in west San Antonio.

Rainey, a high-risk sex offender, was wanted for failing to comply with his probation and sex offender requirements. In October 2011, Rainey was convicted of a 2009 aggravated sexual assault of a teenager in Caldwell County. According to the San Marcos Mercury, Rainey, along with four other men, gang raped the girl during a party in the Maxwell-area.

DPS records show Rainey was sentenced to 10 years probation in the case. He started registering as a sex offender in 2010 and was expected to register as a sex offender the rest of his life. The last time Rainey registered was with the Austin Police Department in the fall of 2016.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s