Here are the ways you can pay respects this Memorial Day Weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For a lot of us, Memorial Day means a three-day weekend and the unofficial start to summer, often forgetting the real reason the day exists, remembering those who died serving our country.

Take some time out of your day and pay your respects at one of these events:

Williamson County

Fiesta Amistad

When: Noon Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Old Settler’s Park, 3300 Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock.

What: Live music and dance. Includes car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. $7 for adults, free for children 12 and younger. http://www.elamistadclub.com

Heroes Night Out Annual Military Appreciation BBQ

When: May 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Reunion Ranch Campgrounds in Georgetown. To RSVP for the BBQ click here

What: We would like to honor all our Military Heroes and their families with our 6th Annual Military Appreciation BBQ

Memorial Day service

When: 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Where: Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. Interstate 35. 841-8209.

What: Travis High School NJROTC Color Guard will present the colors in this ceremony sponsored by the Catholic War Veterans

Memorial Day service

When: 10 a.m. Monday. Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and concert at 7 p.m.

Where: Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza, 2 Texas Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78633.

What: Sponsored by the Thankful Hubbard Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Patrick Henry Day Ceremony and Band Concert. Special guest speaker is U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock. Music will be provided by the 36th Infantry Division Band of the Texas Army National Guard.

Travis County

Memorial Day service

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

Where: Eastside Memorial High School, 1012 Arthur Stiles Road. 826-7569.

What: Ceremony honoring Johnston High School students who died in the Vietnam War.

State Cemetery

When: Monday, May 29, Memorial Day, 10 a.m.

Where: State Cemetery, 909 Navasota Street at East 7th Street,

What: National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution the Patrick Henry Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution sponsor the special Memorial Day Service which is held at this time every year. This service was first begun in 1981. Beginning at 9:40 AM, music will be played by the Gary Knippa & The Friends.

Close Assault 1944 at Camp Mabry

When: Showtimes at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Texas Military Force Museum at Camp Mabry, 2200 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703.

What: Remember the true meaning of Memorial Day with this stirring look back at World War II.

Hays County

San Marcos Memorial Day ceremony

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Where: Hays County Veterans Memorial, Hopkins Street at Riverside Street

What: Veterans from the different war eras will participate in the ceremonial reading of the names of the war dead, dating back to World War I. San Marcos Mayor John Thomaides will preside over the Memorial Day ceremony.