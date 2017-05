Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff for summer, and if you are getting ready to entertain at home, we have just the showpiece in the way of a centerpiece from Bouquets of Austin. Owner Stephanie Barro stopped by here with this fun design which incorporates driftwood. Bouquets of Austin is located at 8863 Anderson Mill #111. You can contact them at (512) 257-2395.

For more information go to http://www.bouquetsofaustin.com/.