Austin firefighters to pay respects to fallen San Antonio firefighter

KXAN staff Published: Updated:
Austin Fire Department to pay respects to fallen San Antonio firefighter (KXAN photo)
Austin Fire Department to pay respects to fallen San Antonio firefighter (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several members of the Austin Fire Department will be in attendance at the Friday funeral of San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem, who died fighting a four-alarm fire last week.

Lieutenant Andre De la Reza says the entire firefighter community feels a loss.

“Our job is to help that catharsis, that emotoinal healing start for the family and for the members of that department and for all of us,” De la Reza said. “We’ll have our time to grieve afterwards but we need to be on point and be ready there to take care of them.”

Deem died in the line of duty last Thursday while battling a massive fire at a northwest San Antonio strip mall.

AFD will be sending representatives from their honor guard and executive team along with members from the Central Texas Emergency Services Pipes and Drums Group.

Reza went on to say AFD becomes more determined to protect each other and the community after a tragedy like this one.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s