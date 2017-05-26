Austin firefighters to pay respects to fallen San Antonio firefighter

Related Coverage Firefighter dies while fighting massive blaze at San Antonio strip mall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several members of the Austin Fire Department will be in attendance at the Friday funeral of San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem, who died fighting a four-alarm fire last week.

Lieutenant Andre De la Reza says the entire firefighter community feels a loss.

“Our job is to help that catharsis, that emotoinal healing start for the family and for the members of that department and for all of us,” De la Reza said. “We’ll have our time to grieve afterwards but we need to be on point and be ready there to take care of them.”

Deem died in the line of duty last Thursday while battling a massive fire at a northwest San Antonio strip mall.

AFD will be sending representatives from their honor guard and executive team along with members from the Central Texas Emergency Services Pipes and Drums Group.

Reza went on to say AFD becomes more determined to protect each other and the community after a tragedy like this one.