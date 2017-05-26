2 toddlers found dead in hot car just west of Fort Worth

Associated Press Published:
FILE - police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - police lights (KXAN File Photo)

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — Two toddlers have been found dead in a hot car in a rural North Texas neighborhood.

A Parker County Sheriff’s Office statement says the 2-year-old girl and 16-month-old boy were found about 4:30 p.m. Friday by their mother in a subdivision near Lake Weatherford. The statement says temperatures at the time were about 96 degrees.

The mother, whom deputies did not identify, told investigators that her children “took off” and she was searching for them when she found them locked in the vehicle. The mother broke a window to get into the vehicle and found both children unresponsive.

Sheriff Larry Fowler says the case is in the early stages of investigation and no assumptions are being made.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s