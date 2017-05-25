Women-only Alamo Drafthouse ‘Wonder Woman’ screenings sell out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two women-only screenings for “Wonder Woman” next month at Alamo Drafthouse Ritz have sold out, but more are on the way.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” the Austin-based movie theater chain posted on their website for the two screenings on June 6.

“And when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

While national news outlets have described the reaction as “sparking outrage” and causing men to start “freaking out,” the response on the company’s Austin Facebook page has been overwhelmingly positive.

The screenings aren’t without criticism. One commenter wrote, “Let us know when you have guys-only screenings of Thor, Spider-Man, Star Wars, etc. Let’s see you walk the walk now that you set this precedence.” The theater responded, “Very sorry if you feel excluded. We thought it might be kinda fun — for one screening — to celebrate a character who’s meant a great deal to women for close to eight decades.”

When asked if the theater has ever done a men’s-only screening, Alamo Drafthouse replied, “We’ve never done showings where you had to be a man to get in, but we *did* show the Entourage movie a few years ago.”

“That providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls only serves to deepen our belief that we’re doing something right,” Alamo Drafthouse Creative Manager Morgan Hendrix said.

Now that the two screenings have sold out, the company is planning on adding more women-only screenings for “Wonder Woman” in more locations.

Wonder Woman will appear on screens everywhere June 2.