Woman traveling country paying drug addicts to get vasectomies, tubes tied

WKRG Published:
Barbara Harris is the founder of a non-profit organization called Project Prevention. (WKRG photo)
MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A woman on a mission to stop drug-addicted mothers from having babies is making stops across the country.

Barbara Harris is the founder of a non-profit organization called Project Prevention. She travels around the country in her van, giving cash incentives to drug addicts who agree to get on permanent birth control.

For women, this is the implant, an IUD, or having their tubes tied. For men, it’s a vasectomy. Addicts do not receive birth control inside her RV. They must get their birth control from a health clinic, then send her the paperwork. After that, Harris sends them $300.

Harris founded the organization after she adopted four babies who were dependent on drugs. She says she doesn’t care if people find what she’s doing controversial.

“The women made a choice to use drugs. The children did not make that choice.” She goes on to say, “The people who come out the loudest are not willing to adopt these children. They want to campaign for women’s right to keep procreating, but if you ask them to adopt a drug-addicted baby, no, they wouldn’t.”

Harris spends most of her days travelling the country looking for drug hot spots. For more information about her non-profit, click here.

