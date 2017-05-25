WATCH: Woman jumps on vehicle’s hood to stop carjacker

MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — It’s probably not the way you want to stop a carjacking but for one woman, jumping on her vehicle’s hood stopped the would-be thief from succeeding.

“I had the thought in my head. Do I go after my purse or do I stop my car. And the pricetag of my car flashed through my head,” Melissa Smith told WISN, as she recalled the moment she realized her car was being stolen.

On Tuesday, Smith stopped at a gas station near Milwaukee when a man approaches her car while crouched down.

“Didn’t see him til I saw him get into my car, someone was in my car. And my, ‘oh hell this isn’t happening to me today’ moment,” said Smith.

With the man behind the wheel, Smith leaped onto the hood of her vehicle. The thief slammed the brakes of the vehicle twice, but Smith wasn’t going anywhere.

“He was laughing while I was on my car and he was trying to throw me off. So zero remorse,” Smith told WISN.

Eventually, the thief jumped out of the vehicle, but managed to take Smith’s purse, phone and wallet.

Smith admits what she did was dangerous, but said she did what she felt needed to be done to stop the theft. “Which isn’t the smartest and safest thing. But it was my, I went with my instinct. Yeah.”