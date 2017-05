HOUSTON (KXAN) — A man is in custody after a police chase through north Houston on Thursday, KPRC reports.

The chase started along Interstate 45 when an officer crashed and the man continued to a Walmart parking lot where he carjacked a woman.

He then drove off and abandoned the vehicle in a neighborhood.

The man ran away and police set up a perimeter to search for him.

Police say he was eventually found and surrendered peacefully.