Texas lawmakers finalize deal on $217B spending bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers say they’ve finalized a $217 billion state budget deal with only a few days left to deliver the spending bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The compromise announced Thursday by House and Senate budget leaders boosts funding for the state’s troubled child welfare agency but includes no new money for public schools.

Texas will also keep spending $800 million on border security despite President Donald Trump’s promises to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

A prolonged oil slump put a dent in the Texas Legislature’s spending power this year. Lawmakers agreed to use nearly $1 billion from the state’s Rainy Day Fund to help offset some cuts.

A final vote on the budget bill will likely happen Saturday. The legislative session ends Monday.