Temple Police: Loud boom came from either Ft. Hood or Space X

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temple Police say a loud booming sound people heard Wednesday night came either from a training exercise at Fort Hood or the Space X testing facility in McGregor.

The sound was heard around 10:30 p.m. all the way from Temple to Georgetown. Temple police could not pinpoint where exactly the boom came from but did say they were told by officials at Fort Hood and Space X that there would be training exercises this week.

We are waiting to hear back from Fort Hood and Space X for additional confirmation.